Asia-Pacific markets mixed after Wall Street’s sharp declines; China trade disappoints

Japan -0.89%. Japan July leading indicator index 99.6 vs 100.2 expected.

China +0.13%. Chinese trade data for August shows exports +7.1% y/y, missing estimates of 12.8% forecasted in a Reuters poll, after growing 18% in July.

Hong Kong -1.56%.

Australia -1.45% Australian Q2 GDP +0.9% q/q (vs. expected +1.0%).

Australian August Services PMI rises to 53.3 (prior 51.7).

India -0.52%.

Overnight in the U.S., major US stock indices all closed lower NASDAQ index. Dow industrial average -173.14 points or -0.55% at 31145.31; S&P index -16.08 points or -0.41% at 3908.20; and NASDAQ index -85.95 points or -0.74% at 11544.92. NASDAQ index closed lower for the 7th day in a row. The NASDAQ declined is the longest losing streak since November 2016.

U.S. bond yields surged overnight, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumping to its highest level since June. The rate on the 30-year Treasury closed at its highest level since 2014. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as Covid-19 curbs in top crude importer China and expectations of further interest rate hikes fanned concerns of a global economic recession and lower fuel demand growth.

Brent crude futures fell $1.12, or 1.2%, to $91.71 a barrel at 0113 GMT after slipping 3% in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined by $1.25, or 1.4%, to $85.63 a barrel.

Gold prices fell on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose after economic data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will continue on an aggressive rate-hike path.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,696.30 per ounce, as of 0127 GMT.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,708.30.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $17.92 per ounce, platinum was 0.7% lower at $847.46 and palladium shed 1% to $1,986.79.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.20%; S&P 500 -0.16%; Nasdaq -0.12%.