China’s exports for August misses forecasts; posts trade surplus over weak imports
Sep. 07, 2022 2:18 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- China’s exports rose 7.1% in August compared with the same period a year ago, official data showed, missing estimates of 12.8% after rising 18% in July.
- The slower growth is in part due to unflattering comparisons to strong exports last year, but also worsened by more COVID restrictions as infections spiked and heatwaves disrupted factory output in southwestern areas.
- Imports ticked up 0.3%, less than the 1.1% gain forecast in a Reuters poll and 2.3% increase in July.
- The weak domestic demand, dampened by the worst heatwaves in decades, a property crisis and sluggish consumption, crippled imports.
- Both imports and exports grew at their slowest pace in four months.
The country saw a trade surplus of $79.39B in August vs. expected 92.7B, prior 101.3B, driven by weaker import numbers, after it saw a record $101.26B in trade surplus in July, which was a record for single-month goods trade balance for any country in history.
