Dollar General prices $2.3B debt offering

Sep. 07, 2022 4:07 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has priced an offering of $750M of its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2024, $550M of its 4.625% Senior Notes due 2027, $700M of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032 and $300M of its 5.500% Senior Notes due 2052.
  • The 2024 notes will pay interest at a rate of 4.250% per annum and mature on September 20, 2024 and will pay interest semi-annually on March 20 and September 20 of each year, commencing March 20, 2023.
  • The 2027 notes will pay interest at a rate of 4.625% per annum and mature on November 1, 2027.
  • The 2032 notes will pay interest at a rate of 5.000% per annum and mature on November 1, 2032.
  • The 2052 notes will pay interest at a rate of 5.500% per annum and mature on November 1, 2052.
  • It will pay interest on the 2027 Notes, the 2032 Notes and the 2052 Notes semi-annually on May 1 and November 1 of each year, commencing May 1, 2023.
  • The issuance of the notes is expected to occur on September 20, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used to repay all $900M outstanding principal amount of its 3.25% senior notes due 2023 and, to the extent of any remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes.

