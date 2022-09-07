Reliq Health Technologies secures new contract in Forida to onboard over 50,000 patients
Sep. 07, 2022 4:11 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF), RHT:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) has signed a new contract with a physician practice network in Florida to onboard over 50,000 patients to its iUGO Care platform by the end of 2023.
- "Reliq will be providing the full suite of iUGO Care software along with care management services as needed, and expects to generate an average revenue of $60 per patient per month at 75% gross margin," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO.
- "Onboarding of these patients has already begun and is expected to be completed over the next five quarters, by the end of 2023," he added.
