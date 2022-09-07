Reliq Health Technologies secures new contract in Forida to onboard over 50,000 patients

Sep. 07, 2022 4:11 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF), RHT:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) has signed a new contract with a physician practice network in Florida to onboard over 50,000 patients to its iUGO Care platform by the end of 2023.
  • "Reliq will be providing the full suite of iUGO Care software along with care management services as needed, and expects to generate an average revenue of $60 per patient per month at 75% gross margin," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO.
  • "Onboarding of these patients has already begun and is expected to be completed over the next five quarters, by the end of 2023," he added.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.