European markets slump ahead of Fed’s Beige Book

London -0.81%.

Germany -0.30%. Germany July industrial production -0.3% vs -0.5% m/m expected (prior +0.4%; revised to +0.8%).

France -0.26%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 lost 0.50%, with all sectors seeing declines. Basic resources and oil and gas dropped the most.

UK August Halifax house prices +0.4% vs -0.1% m/m prior.

The ECB is expected to frontload a series of rate hikes and sacrifice growth in the region in a bid to tame inflation of 9.7%, which is forecast to rise further. A “jumbo” rate hike of 75 basis points is a possibility and has been largely priced in by markets, Berenberg analysts said.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone Q2 final GDP figures at 0900 GMT; US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 2 September at 1100 GMT.

U.S. bond yields surged overnight, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumping to its highest level since June. The rate on the 30-year Treasury closed at its highest level since 2014. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 3.32%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.59%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than four basis point to 3.05%.