Bavarian Nordic to supply additional 170K doses of monkeypox vaccine to EU; raises FY outlook
Sep. 07, 2022 4:33 AM ETBavarian Nordic A/S (BVNKF), BVNRY, BAVNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) (BAVN) said the EU has ordered an additional 170K doses of the company's monkeypox vaccine Imvanex which will be made available to EU Member States, Norway and Iceland.
- The Denmark-based company noted that the contract — with the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) — will double the supply of monkeypox vaccines to HERA in 2022, with deliveries scheduled before year-end.
- The company's smallpox/monkeypox vaccine MVA-BN is sold as Imvanex in Europe, as Jynneos in the U.S., and under the name Imvamune in Canada.
- Outlook:
- Bavarian raised its expectations for the financial results for 2022.
- The company expects revenues between DKK2.8B and DKK3B (prior forecast as reiterated during Q2 results DKK2.7B and DKK2.9B).
- EBITDA between between DKK0 and loss of -DKK200M (with outlook of a loss between -DKK300M and -DKK100M).
- Bavarian expects year-end cash position is expected to exceed DKK 1.7B (prior guidance of cash and cash and equivalents at year-end was expected to exceed DKK1.7B).
