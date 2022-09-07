German industrial production falls a little less than expected, trailed by lower manufacturing output
Sep. 07, 2022 4:43 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Industrial production in Germany fell 0.3% month-over-month in July of 2022, following an upwardly revised 0.8% rise in June, and compared to forecasts of a 0.5% drop.
- Output went down for consumer -2.4% goods, namely non-durable -3% which includes the food industry; capital -0.8% and intermediate goods -0.6%.
- Outside industry, production went up for energy 2.8% and construction 1.4%.
- Year-on-year, industrial production went down 1.1%. Industrial production in Germany is still affected by an extreme shortage of intermediate products while supply chains are interrupted because of the war in Ukraine and distortions persist that have been caused by the Covid-19 crisis.
