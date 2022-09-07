Tesla further improves delivery turnaround time in China for Model 3, Model Ys

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has reduced delivery waiting times for its Model 3 and Model Y models in China to a maximum of 14 weeks, the U.S. automaker confirmed on its Chinese website.
  • The waiting times for most of the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles have been reduced to six to 10 weeks, the website showed.
  • There is still a waiting period of 10 to 14 weeks for new buyers of the long-range version of Model Y, compared to 16 to 20 weeks previously.
  • A week ago, the electric vehicle maker reduced the expected delivery time for the entry-level Model Y to less than a month.
