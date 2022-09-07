Eurozone Q2 final GDP +0.8% higher than a 0.6% rise in the second estimate, strongest growth rate in three quarters
- The Gross Domestic Product in the Euro Area expanded 0.80 percent in the second quarter of 2022, higher than a 0.6% rise in the second estimate, and the strongest growth rate in three quarters.
- Household spending was the main driver of the expansion (1.3%), amid the easing of covid restrictions and the summer tourism season in southern countries.
- Also, government spending was up 0.6% and gross fixed capital formation 0.9%.
- Meanwhile, the contribution from external trade was negative, as exports went up 1.3% and imports 1.8%. Considering the bloc's biggest economies, Germany grew a meagre 0.1% while France expanded 0.5%, Italy and Spain 1.1% each.
- Compared to the same quarter last year, the Eurozone GDP grew 4.1%, also higher than 3.9% in the previous estimate.
