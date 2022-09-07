NIO Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.20 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1.54B beats by $120M
Sep. 07, 2022 5:35 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- NIO press release (NYSE:NIO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.20 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.54B (+21.9% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Shares +1.3% PM.
- Deliveries of vehicles were 25,059 in 2Q22, including 3,681 ES8s, 9,914 ES6s, 4,715 EC6s and 6,749 ET7s, representing an increase of 14.4% Y/Y and decrease of 2.8% Q/Q.
- Q3 Outlook: Deliveries of vehicles to be between 31,000 and 33,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 26.8% to 35.0% from the same quarter of 2021; Total revenues to be between RMB12,845M (US$1.918B) and RMB13,598M (US$2.03B), representing an increase of approximately 31.0% to 38.7% from the same quarter of 2021 vs. consensus of US$2.38B (+55.23% Y/Y).
