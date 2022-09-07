Jefferies avoids S&P companies with high foreign revenue amid U.S. dollar ascent

The rise in the U.S. dollar has become a self-fulfilling prophecy and that will impact a host of large-cap stocks, according to Jefferies.

The "Fed’s hawkishness and a relative self-sufficiency in crude oil is forcing other exchange rates lower despite their best efforts to raise rates (ECB, UK, EM currencies, etc.)," global equity strategist Sean Darby wrote in a note. "Moreover, both the BoJ via Yield Curve Control and the PBOC are actually loosening their policy rates presently."

The dollar index (USDOLLAR) +0.2% is slightly higher this morning.

Darby said the team is opening a position to switch away from S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) companies with high foreign revenue.

"We were too early on our dollar call," Darby said. "Mea Culpa - timing is everything. As we pointed out (earlier), a strong dollar and decelerating global growth are set to make a double dent in S&P 500 overseas revenues."

"Indeed, a glance at EPS revisions ... should provide a picture of the likely impact on S&P 500 foreign revenues over the next two quarters. It is hard to imagine a time when decelerating overseas revenues will be translated at such an inferior local exchange rate," he added.

"Observing the excess performance of the S&P 500 foreign revenue index, our thesis is not in the price."

"One important consideration is the flip between diminishing pricing power of companies (a loss of nominal profits to shareholders) to improving real household incomes (a gain for consumers)," Darby said. "While gasoline has no doubt influenced the latter, corporate pricing power which reached a zenith at the end of last year is rolling over fast."

"The nominal profit boom is ending," he said. "Hence, investors should watch for downward revisions for the cyclicals and downstream industries just as the consumer eps revisions bottom out."

"There is a fly in the soup with this thesis though. If headline inflation falls (via lower company pricing power) but real wages rise boosting consumption it could mean a recession is avoided but this might force the Fed to keep financial conditions tighter for longer thereby compressing market multiples. Watch this space."

From a U.S. sector perspective, Jefferies is Bullish on Consumer Discretionary (XLY) and Financials (XLF). They are Modestly Bullish on Energy (XLE), Industrials (XLI), Info Tech (XLK) and Communication Services (XLC). They are Modestly Bearish on Consumer Staples (XLP), Materials (XLB) and Real Estate (XLRE) and Bearish on Healthcare (XLV) and Utilities (XLU).

