Paysafe, ClutchBet form iGaming partnership
Sep. 07, 2022 5:46 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) has strengthened its iGaming market presence in Iowa, U.S. through a newly signed partnership with ClutchBet, a new Denver-headquartered U.S. mobile sportsbook from Australia's BlueBet.
- The first stage of a multi-state partnership sees Paysafe's (PSFE) revamped Skrill USA digital wallet and its Paysafecash eCash solution facilitate online payments for ClutchBet's Iowa sportsbook and its players.
- Launched last month for the 2022 NFL season, the new ClutchBet sportsbook enables users to wager on football, other North American sports-league games plus international sports – with the payments experience streamlined by Paysafe (PSFE).
Comments