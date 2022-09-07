Nissan to acquire lithium-ion battery maker Vehicle Energy Japan

Sep. 07, 2022

Nissan Rogue SUV display. Nissan is part of the Renault Nissan Alliance.

  • Japanese automaker Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF) has entered into agreement to acquire all the common shares in automotive battery firm Vehicle Energy Japan held by its biggest shareholder, Innovation Network Corporation of Japan.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Vehicle Energy develops, manufactures and sells lithium-ion batteries for hybrid vehicles. Upon deal closing, Vehicle Energy Japan will become Nissan's consolidated subsidiary, in which it will hold shares alongside existing shareholders Maxell and Hitachi Astemo.
  • Nissan said in a statement that, "The investment will allow Nissan to secure a stable battery supplier and contribute to the development of next-generation batteries with a competitive edge in terms of both performance and cost."
  • On Tuesday, Nissan's rival Honda Motor (HMC) announced partnership with Hanwa to secure supply of battery metals

Comments

