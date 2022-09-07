investment priorities, remains a key component of Select's overall capital allocation strategy. We have returned more than $60 million in capital to shareholders since 2018 through our tactical share repurchase program and we are happy to institute this quarterly dividend to further this strategy. The Board's decision to initiate a regular dividend program reflects our confidence in Select's operating performance, as well as our commitment to generate multiple avenues of shareholder value over time by returning capital to shareholders while maintaining a disciplined capital structure to support the growth of our business. Supported by our recent acquisitions, additional contracted infrastructure projects and full water life cycle production-oriented business lines, we continue to strengthen and diversify our revenues, adding enhanced stability around our pristine balance sheet. Going forward, we believe we are well positioned to return a portion of our profits to shareholders while investing in our growth. We strongly believe in the free cash flow generating capabilities of our business and are excited to have our shareholders benefit from this cash generation with us." said John Schmitz, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO