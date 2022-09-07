Infosys, Spirit AeroSystems form pact to co-develop aerostructure
Sep. 07, 2022 6:14 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY), SPRBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has entered into a five-year agreement with Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to co-develop aerostructure and systems engineering services.
- The companies will work together to provide aerostructure and systems engineering services for product development of commercial, business jet and emerging aircraft programs, and maintenance, repair and overhaul services.
- Infosys (INFY) will deliver end-to-end product development services, including design engineering, sustaining engineering, systems engineering, stress engineering, manufacturing engineering, and repair and maintenance under the deal. It will also support Spirit (SPR) to secure efficient structural designs and a robust certification process to help manufacture more sustainable aircraft structures.
