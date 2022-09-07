Novo Nordisk to pay DKK25M upfront to Zealand Pharma in license deal for Zegalogue
Sep. 07, 2022 6:16 AM ETZealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL), NVOBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) signed a global license and development agreement with Novo Nordisk (NVO) to commercialize low blood sugar therapy Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection.
- Under the agreement, Zealand will get DKK25M upfront and is eligible to receive up to DKK45M in near-term development, regulatory and manufacturing-based milestones. Zealand is also eligible to receive up to DKK220M in sales-based milestones plus royalties on worldwide net sales of Zegalogue, which will be marketed by Novo.
- Zealand said it will be responsible for certain regulatory, development and manufacturing activities to help development and approval outside the U.S.
- Zealand noted that it will retain all non-licensed intellectual property rights to its other dasiglucagon development programs.
- The transaction does not impact Zealand's 2002 outlook, the company added.
- Zegalogue was approved in the U.S. in March 2021 — launched in June 2021 — to treat severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes aged six and above.
- NVO +0.81% to $104.43 premarket Sept. 7
