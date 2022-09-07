Novo Nordisk to pay DKK25M upfront to Zealand Pharma in license deal for Zegalogue

Sep. 07, 2022 6:16 AM ETZealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL), NVOBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Hypoglycemia word with stethoscope, Diagnosis Medical Concept

Md Saiful Islam Khan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) signed a global license and development agreement with Novo Nordisk (NVO) to commercialize low blood sugar therapy Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection.
  • Under the agreement, Zealand will get DKK25M upfront and is eligible to receive up to DKK45M in near-term development, regulatory and manufacturing-based milestones. Zealand is also eligible to receive up to DKK220M in sales-based milestones plus royalties on worldwide net sales of Zegalogue, which will be marketed by Novo.
  • Zealand said it will be responsible for certain regulatory, development and manufacturing activities to help development and approval outside the U.S.
  • Zealand noted that it will retain all non-licensed intellectual property rights to its other dasiglucagon development programs.
  • The transaction does not impact Zealand's 2002 outlook, the company added.
  • Zegalogue was approved in the U.S. in March 2021 — launched in June 2021 — to treat severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes aged six and above.
  • NVO +0.81% to $104.43 premarket Sept. 7

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.