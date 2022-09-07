United Airlines Holdings sees ~12% revenue growth in Q3 vs. pre pandemic levels
Sep. 07, 2022
- Citing the improvement in airline traffic in the U.S., United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) now expects 3Q22 total operating revenue to be up around 12% vs. 3Q19 and prior outlook of +11%.
- The consensus growth for revenue is 62.78% Y/Y.
- Q3 capacity is trending higher than originally expected and is now expected to be down 10% to 11% vs. 3Q19.
- The company now expects CASM-ex to be up around 16% vs. 3Q19.
- Adjusted operating margin is expected to improve to approximately 10.5% vs. prior outlook of 10%.
