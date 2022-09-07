United Airlines Holdings sees ~12% revenue growth in Q3 vs. pre pandemic levels

Sep. 07, 2022 6:20 AM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

United Airlines passenger aircraft - Boeing 777

gk-6mt/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Citing the improvement in airline traffic in the U.S., United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) now expects 3Q22 total operating revenue to be up around 12% vs. 3Q19 and prior outlook of +11%.
  • The consensus growth for revenue is 62.78% Y/Y.
  • Q3 capacity is trending higher than originally expected and is now expected to be down 10% to 11% vs. 3Q19.
  • The company now expects CASM-ex to be up around 16% vs. 3Q19.
  • Adjusted operating margin is expected to improve to approximately 10.5% vs. prior outlook of 10%.
  • Read the recent analysis on the stock here.
  • Also read: Airline traffic in U.S. tops holiday weekend pre-pandemic level for first time

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.