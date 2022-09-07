Carvana's ADESA introduces EV condition report feature
Sep. 07, 2022 6:35 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ADESA, a wholesale auto auction provider owned by Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), has introduced a new condition report feature to showcase battery performance of electric vehicles.
- The EV Range Score is powered by Recurrent, an EV battery and range analytics company. The feature provides customers access to the most relevant vehicle condition data—including a clearer understanding of EV battery health, helping them make faster and smarter buying and selling decisions.
- How it works: During the inspection process, the vehicle VIN number for an eligible EV is shared through Recurrent’s software to generate a Range Score from zero to 100. This data is displayed on the ADESA.com condition report with a Range Score badge. Once the user clicks the badge, more information is shown including details on the warranty and expected battery performance in a full Recurrent Report
- The feature is available on the majority of used electric vehicles that transact on the U.S. market.
