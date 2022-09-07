Carvana's ADESA introduces EV condition report feature

Sep. 07, 2022 6:35 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Loss Adjuster Inspecting Car Involved In Accident

monkeybusinessimages/iStock via Getty Images

  • ADESA, a wholesale auto auction provider owned by Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), has introduced a new condition report feature to showcase battery performance of electric vehicles.
  • The EV Range Score is powered by Recurrent, an EV battery and range analytics company. The feature provides customers access to the most relevant vehicle condition data—including a clearer understanding of EV battery health, helping them make faster and smarter buying and selling decisions.
  • How it works: During the inspection process, the vehicle VIN number for an eligible EV is shared through Recurrent’s software to generate a Range Score from zero to 100. This data is displayed on the ADESA.com condition report with a Range Score badge. Once the user clicks the badge, more information is shown including details on the warranty and expected battery performance in a full Recurrent Report
  • The feature is available on the majority of used electric vehicles that transact on the U.S. market.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.