IDEX biometrics partners with leading global technology provider to drive scaling of biometric payment cards
Sep. 07, 2022 6:38 AM ETIDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) enters into an agreement with one of Europe’s largest semiconductor companies, to enable a complete solution for high performance biometric smart cards leveraging the strengths of both companies.
- The joint solution combines the IDEX TrustedBio sensor solution and full biometric software stack integrated with the new partner’s industry leading secure element, card operating system and payment applets and which will be fully certified for use on all global payment networks.
- The agreement also includes a framework for a joint development plan and commercial engagement.
- Engineering samples to card manufacturers will be available in 1Q23 and biometric smart cards developed under the agreement are targeted for delivery to issuers later in the year.
- “This is an important milestone for IDEX as we can now offer joint solutions with two of the largest semiconductor suppliers to the payment card industry. We will provide card makers, issuers and banks a high performance, low cost, fully certified biometric card solution, further strengthening the ecosystem to meet increasing demand for secure and seamless payment experiences.“ said Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics.
