Digihost reports 54% Y/Y increase in August mined bitcoin
Sep. 07, 2022 6:43 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI), DGHI:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) mined 67.97 BTC leading to total holdings of 176.61 BTC at August end which is worth ~$3.54M based on a BTC price of $20,050 as of August 31, 2022.
- It mined ~184.36 more BTC on a year-to-date basis as of August 31 2022, as compared to the same period ended August 31 2021, representing an increase of approximately 47.6%.
- Ethereum holdings of 1,000.89 ETH worth ~$1.56M based on an ETH price of $1,554 as of August 31, 2022.
- Total digital asset inventory value, consisting of BTC and ETH, of ~$5.10M as of August 31, 2022.
- The company remains debt free as of August 31, 2022.
