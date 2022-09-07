Honda to set up joint venture with Dongfeng Motor and Guangzhou Automobile to make EV batteries

Sep. 07, 2022 6:44 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)HNDAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Honda Motor Co. Logo and Sign. Honda Manufactures Among the Most Reliable Cars in the World I

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) announced on Wednesday that its Chinese unit will establish a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co at the end of this month to procure batteries for fully electric vehicles.
  • Honda will invest 50% into the joint venture while Dongfeng and Guangzhou will each invest 25% into it.
  • The company's Chinese unit will also strengthen its existing partnership with CATL to ensure a stable supply of batteries.
  • The new joint venture will allow battery procurement to be centralized and increase efficiency.
  • On Tuesday, the Japanese automaker announced a partnership with trading company Hanwa Co to secure stable supply of metals used in batteries for electrified vehicles.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.