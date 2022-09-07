Honda to set up joint venture with Dongfeng Motor and Guangzhou Automobile to make EV batteries
Sep. 07, 2022 6:44 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)HNDAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) announced on Wednesday that its Chinese unit will establish a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co at the end of this month to procure batteries for fully electric vehicles.
- Honda will invest 50% into the joint venture while Dongfeng and Guangzhou will each invest 25% into it.
- The company's Chinese unit will also strengthen its existing partnership with CATL to ensure a stable supply of batteries.
- The new joint venture will allow battery procurement to be centralized and increase efficiency.
- On Tuesday, the Japanese automaker announced a partnership with trading company Hanwa Co to secure stable supply of metals used in batteries for electrified vehicles.
