Sep. 07, 2022 6:45 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • BitNile (NYSE:NILE) subsidiary entered into a contract to acquire 1,325 additional S19j Pro Antminers, with a processing power of 100 TH/s, from Bitmain Technologies
  • The purchase is in addition to the previously disclosed agreements with Bitmain for 20,600 Bitcoin miners, including 4,600 S19 XP Antminers with 140 TH/s processing power and 16,000 S19j Pro Antminers with 100 TH/s processing power.
  • With this new contract, BitNile, Inc. has agreed to purchase a total of 21,925 Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners.
  • NILE shares are down 3% pre-market
  • On Tuesday, BitNile stocks rose on TurnOnGreen divestiture

Comments

