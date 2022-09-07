BitNile to acquire additional bitcoin miners from Bitmain
Sep. 07, 2022 6:45 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) subsidiary entered into a contract to acquire 1,325 additional S19j Pro Antminers, with a processing power of 100 TH/s, from Bitmain Technologies
- The purchase is in addition to the previously disclosed agreements with Bitmain for 20,600 Bitcoin miners, including 4,600 S19 XP Antminers with 140 TH/s processing power and 16,000 S19j Pro Antminers with 100 TH/s processing power.
- With this new contract, BitNile, Inc. has agreed to purchase a total of 21,925 Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners.
- NILE shares are down 3% pre-market
- On Tuesday, BitNile stocks rose on TurnOnGreen divestiture
