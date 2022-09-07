Korn/Ferry Non-GAAP EPS of $1.50 misses by $0.01, revenue of $703.1M beats by $6.06M

Sep. 07, 2022 6:48 AM ETKorn Ferry (KFY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Korn/Ferry press release (NYSE:KFY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.50 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $703.1M (+19.6% Y/Y) beats by $6.06M.
  • Fee revenue of $695.9 million, an increase of 19% (24% on a constant currency) from Q1 FY’22
  • Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA were $111.6 million
  • Outlook:
  • Q2 FY’23 fee revenue is expected to be in the range of $678 million and $708 million; and
  • Q2 FY’23 diluted earnings per share is expected to range between $1.28 to $1.45
  • Q2 FY’23 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range from $1.34 to $1.50. vs consensus of $1.50.
  • Shares +5% PM.

