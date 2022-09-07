ABB shareholders accept spin-off of Accelleron turbocharging division
Sep. 07, 2022 6:52 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ABB (NYSE:ABB) shareholders have approved the proposed spin-off of its Accelleron turbocharging division.
- As previously disclosed, ABB will distribute to its shareholders, on a pro rata basis, as a dividend in kind, 1 Accelleron share for 20 ABB shares held.
- Accelleron's listing on SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich is scheduled for Oct.3, 2022. The division has an installed base of ~180K turbochargers and a network of over 100 service stations across 50 countries worldwide.
- In 2021, the business generated revenues of $756M with an operating margin of 25%; cash flows from operating activities stood at $163M in 2021 thereby enabling the company to adopt an attractive dividend policy.
