ABB shareholders accept spin-off of Accelleron turbocharging division

Sep. 07, 2022 6:52 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

ABB subsidary in Krakow city.

yuelan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) shareholders have approved the proposed spin-off of its Accelleron turbocharging division.
  • As previously disclosed, ABB will distribute to its shareholders, on a pro rata basis, as a dividend in kind, 1 Accelleron share for 20 ABB shares held.
  • Accelleron's listing on SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich is scheduled for Oct.3, 2022. The division has an installed base of ~180K turbochargers and a network of over 100 service stations across 50 countries worldwide.
  • In 2021, the business generated revenues of $756M with an operating margin of 25%; cash flows from operating activities stood at $163M in 2021 thereby enabling the company to adopt an attractive dividend policy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.