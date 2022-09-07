Manchester United expands global partnership with Therabody
Sep. 07, 2022 6:52 AM ETManchester United plc (MANU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and global wellness technology company Therabody have accentuated their relationship by becoming global partners in a multi-year pact.
- The move will expand Manchester United's use of Therabody products and solutions as part of the training and recovery regimes of both the men's and women's teams.
- Therabody's devices aim to help United's players meet the physical demands of the sport.
- Manchester United will have access to Theraguns in their training facilities.
- As part of the global alliance, players, and training staff will participate in education sessions with performance and wellness experts from Therabody University, the company's educational division.
- Recently, Manchester United reports Glazer family looking for £3.75B in sale.
Comments