Blue Apron works out amended share purchase agreement with RJB Partners

Sep. 07, 2022 7:03 AM ETBlue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Wall street sign on manhattan

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) disclosed on Wednesday that the company amended a purchase agreement with stakeholder RJB Partners.

RJB Partners is an affiliate company owned by early Blue Apron investor Joseph Sandberg.

The online meal kit company and RJB Partners mutually agreed to extend the closing of the private placement under the existing purchase agreement to September 30 or an earlier date if agreed to by APRN and RJB. In addition, the two entities agree to change the transaction share price to $5.65 for 10M shares of Class A common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $56.5M.

SEC Form 8-K

Blue Apron (APRN) trades with a high level of 35.99% of short interest outstanding on the stock as a percentage of total float

Shares of Blue Apron (APRN) rose 4.81% in premarket trading to $5.88 vs. the 52-week trading range of $2.28 to $12.76.

