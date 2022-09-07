Microsoft invests in Uber co-founder's new venture, CloudKitchens: report
Sep. 07, 2022
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has invested in Uber (UBER) co-founder Travis Kalanick's new venture, Cloud Kitchens, becoming the first known U.S.-based investor to do so, according to the Financial Times.
- The news outlet, citing two people with knowledge of the agreement, reported that the investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850M funding round in November 2021. It gave the company, which provides "dark kitchens" to restaurants for the purpose of cooking food to be sold on delivery apps, a $15B valuation.
- In addition, CloudKitchens, which now has more than 4,000 employees across the globe, has started to use surplus space for convenience goods, including pet food and over-the-counter medicine, the news outlet added.
- Microsoft (MSFT) was a previous investor in Uber (UBER) in 2015, plunking down roughly $100M.
- Kalanick resigned as Uber (UBER) Chief Executive in 2017 following a string of scandals tied to the company's culture.
- Earlier this month, it was reported that the U.S. Army is set to receive the initial shipments of Microsoft's (MSFT) combat goggles following a successful field test.
