Target CEO commits to three more years in top spot

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) announced that CEO Brian Cornell has committed to remain in his role at the company for approximately three more years.

The Target (TGT) board stated that it is pleased that Cornell has committed to continue leading Target's strategy and driving its multi-year, long-range plan alongside the leadership team. The board is also abandoning its 65-year old age retirement policy for the CEO slot.

In other C-Suite news, Target (TGT) said Chief Supply and Logistics Officer Arthur Valdez will retire from the retailer to be replaced by Gretchen McCarthy, who is currently senior vice president, global inventory management.

Shares of Target (TGT) inched up 0.09% in premarket action on Thursday to $163.73 vs. the 52-week trading range of $137.16 to $268.98.