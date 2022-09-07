The Hartford president Doug Elliot to retire
Sep. 07, 2022 7:12 AM ETThe Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The Hartford (NYSE:HIG) has announced on Wednesday the planned retirement of president Doug Elliot on Dec. 31, 2022.
- Elliot is stepping down after serving more than 11 years at the company.
- Effective Nov. 1, The Hartford will realign its leadership structure in preparation for Elliot’s retirement. Morris Tooker, who currently heads Middle & Large Commercial, will report directly to CEO Christopher Swift and take on expanded responsibility for Global Specialty and Sales & Distribution.
- Stephanie Bush will maintain her role as head of Small Commercial and Personal Lines, reporting directly to Swift.
- Ross Fisher, Global Chief Underwriting Officer, will continue to oversee underwriting across the enterprise, Global Reinsurance, Risk Engineering and the company's IoT operations.
