Pfizer's GBS vaccine for pregnant women to protect infants gets FDA breakthrough therapy status

Sep. 07, 2022 7:15 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted breakthrough therapy designation to Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) vaccine candidate GBS6 (PF-06760805) for preventing invasive Group B Streptococcus (GBS) disease in newborns by immunization of their mothers during pregnancy.
  • The decision was backed by interim data from a phase 2 trial of GBS6 in healthy pregnant women aged 18 to 40 years, who were vaccinated during the second or early third trimester of pregnancy, the company said in a Sept. 7 press release.
  • Pfizer intends to publish the data when the study is completed.
  • "If approved for pregnant women, GBS6 could help protect newborns from the serious illnesses caused by this disease like meningitis, pneumonia, and sepsis – fulfilling a critical global public health need," said Annaliesa Anderson, senior vice president and head of Vaccine Research & Development, Pfizer.
  • GBS are bacteria which are usually not harmful, but they can cause serious illness in people of all ages. Group B strep disease is a common cause of severe infection in newborns, according to the U.S. CDC.

