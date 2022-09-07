Agora announces management share purchase plan; appoints new Chief Technology Officer
- Agora's (NASDAQ:API) founder, chairman and CEO Mr. Tony Zhao intends to use his personal funds to purchase up to an aggregate of $30M of the company’s ADSs or Class A ordinary shares for the next 12 months.
- The company has repurchased $19.8M of its ADSs as of June 30, 2022 under the previously announced $200M share repurchase program.
- Additionally the company announced the appointment of Sheng (Shawn) Zhong as its Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.
- He has served as the company’s Chief Scientist since January 2018 and with his additional role as Chief Technology Officer will be responsible for managing the company’s global research and development organization and strengthening Agora’s technology leadership.
- Shares +1.3% premarket
