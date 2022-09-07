G-III Apparel reports mixed Q2 results, sees outlook below consensus

Sep. 07, 2022 7:21 AM ETG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • G-III Apparel press release (NASDAQ:GIII): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $605.2M (+25.3% Y/Y) beats by $12.67M.
  • For Q3, the company expects net sales of approximately $1.07B vs. consensus of $1.11B; Net income to be between $83M and $88M, or $1.70 and $1.80 per diluted share; Non-GAAP net income to be between $87M and $92M, or between $1.80 and $1.90 per diluted share vs. consensus of $2.21.

  • For FY 2023, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.15B vs. consensus of $3.18B and net income between $182M and $187M, or between $3.69 and $3.79 per diluted share; Non-GAAP net income for to be between $177M and $182M, or between $3.60 and $3.70 per diluted share vs. consensus of $4.28; Adjusted EBITDA to be between $318M and $323M.

