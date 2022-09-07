UiPath plunges 20% after lowered guidance; Mizuho cuts following 'strategic repositioning'

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) shares plunged on Wednesday after the robotic process automation software company lowered its fiscal 2023 guidance, prompting investment firm Mizuho to downgrade the stock citing the company's "strategic repositioning."

Analyst Siti Panigrahi lowered the firm's rating on UiPath (PATH) to neutral from buy, while also cutting the price target to $14 from $40, noting that annual recurring revenue is likely to be pressured during this period of uncertainty.

"While encouraged by the go-to-market repositioning to enterprise/C-Suite, we believe the reorganization's focus on delivering profitability, and potential macro deterioration and enterprise-oriented product alignment, will pressure ARR growth," Panigrahi wrote in a note to clients.

In addition, Panigrahi added that while UiPath's (PATH) lowered guidance "de-risks" the stock for the second-half of the year, it's likely that shares will stay "range-bound" until it makes progress on the repositioning.

UiPath (PATH) shares fell more than 21% to $12.31 in premarket trading.

New York City-based UiPath (PATH) said it now expects third-quarter revenue be between $243M and $245M, while Wall Street analysts had forecast the company sales to come in at $269.5M. The company also expects fiscal-year sales to be between $1.002B and $1.007B, while analysts had earlier forecast sales of $1.09B.

Last month, hedge fund Coatue Management disclosed that it had started a new position in UiPath (PATH) during the second-quarter, while also making several other changes to its portfolio.

Analysts are largely mixed of UiPath (PATH). It had an average rating of HOLD from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates PATH a HOLD.

