Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) updated in a SEC filing on the status of a Consumer Product Safety Commission investigation into the Tread+ product.

The company had previously disclosed that it received reports of injuries associated with our Tread+ product, one of which led to the death of a child. That lead to the CPSC unilaterally issued a warning to consumers about the safety hazards associated with the Tread+ in 2021.

"While we do not agree with all of the assertions in the CPSC's warning, in May 2021 we initiated a voluntary recall of our Tread+ product in collaboration with the CPSC. The CPSC is currently investigating the matter and in August 2022 we were notified by the CPSC that the agency staff believes we failed to meet our statutory obligations under the Consumer Product Safety Act and intends to recommend that the CPSC impose civil monetary penalties."

Peloton Interactive (PTON) warned that the recall, the possibility that the CPSC or other regulators could assess penalties or fines against us, and the risk that the CPSC or we could determine to recall any other product now or in the future, may adversely impact future operating results, brand reputation, and business. In connection with the voluntary recall of the Tread+, PTON developed and released additional safety features, such as a passcode to protect against unauthorized use, and is working to develop additional physical hardware to further enhance the safety of the product.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) trailed off 0.81% in premarket action on Wednesday.

