Paycor stock drops on pricing secondary offering of 5M shares

Paycor HCM (PYCR) shares fell ~5% pre-market on Wednesday after the HCM software provider announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5M shares of common stock on behalf of investment funds advised by Apax Partners LLP at a price to the public of $27.35/share.

The offering consists of 3,531,941 shares offered by Pride Feeder and 1,468,059 shares offered by AIX Pride Syndication, respectively.

Paycor (PYCR) will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholders but will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares.

The offering is expected to close on Sep 9, 2022.

Pride Aggregator will distribute 6.89M shares of Paycor’s common stock to its limited partners prior to the closing of the offering, including the selling stockholders.

Of the shares that being distributed, 5M shares will be offered for sale in the offering, ~1.57M shares that are not being offered for sale in the offering will be subject to a 45-day lock-up and 325,527 shares that are not being offered for sale in the offering will be distributed among ~80 limited partners who will not be subject to lock-ups.