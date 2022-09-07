The stock market is seeing broad-based negative earnings revisions as we move toward the end of the third quarter, according to Credit Suisse.

Recession concerns and weak guidance have resulted in a "meaningful decline" in 3Q and 2023 estimates for the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY), strategist Jonathan Golub wrote in a note.

"Since mid-June, bottom-up earnings estimates for 3Q and 2023 have fallen -5.5% and -3.7%," Golub said. "This is surprising given the strong positive surprises (4.9%) witnessed in 2Q. While it is typical for projections to decline throughout the quarter, the recent trend is much weaker than normal."

See a screen of top Quant Rating stocks with strong earnings revisions grades.

Among the sectors Credit Suisse watches, Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the only one that hasn't contributed to the decline in S&P 500 estimates for 3Q and 2023, with consensus there up 9.3% for 3Q.

Financials (XLF) is down 4.9% for the third quarter, while non-cyclicals is off 5.2%, estimates for Materials (XLB) and Industrials (XLI) are down 5.5% and discretionary excluding international retail is down 7%.

Credit Suisse's TECH+ grouping has seen the biggest decline in estimates, down 11.1%.

TECH+ is an equal-weighted Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWB) basket that includes traditional tech names found in SPDR Info Tech (XLK), but also Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta (META), Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN), and not Tesla (TSLA).

"Although revisions are negative, projected EPS growth rates remain positive for the remainder of 2022-23. While 3Q growth has fallen to 4.7%, EPS should expand 9-10%, assuming similar beats as experienced in 2Q," Golub added.

"Many investors are interpreting the recent decline in estimates as a harbinger to recession. Our work shows that in high inflationary periods (1973, 1980, 1981), earnings peak just two months prior to a recession’s onset. With EPS growth projections still positive, revisions would have to fall much more to signal an economic contraction."