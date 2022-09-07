XPO Logistics hires Jamie Harris as CFO for RXO spin-off

Sep. 07, 2022 7:33 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) has named Jamie Harris as CFO of RXO, the planned spin-off of its brokered transportation platform.
  • Harris is an experienced CFO with 35 years of accomplishments in B2B sectors. He joins XPO from global manufacturer SPX Technologies, where he served as CFO and treasurer.
  • He will join XPO (XPO) as CFO of the North American transportation division, effective Sep. 26, 2022, and will lead RXO's finance operations when the spin-off is complete in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • As previously announced, XPO (XPO) intends to spin off its asset-light brokered transportation platform from its asset-based less-than-truckload business, creating two separate, publicly-traded companies.

