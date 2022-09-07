United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport if the Federal Aviation Administration does not grant the airline more slots from the busy airport. Currently, UAL is flying just twice daily to San Francisco and Los Angeles from JFK.

In a letter sent to Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen, United Airlines (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby urged the agency to increase capacity at JFK. Kirby pointed to the large schedules and more attractive flight times that JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and American Airlines (AAL) have out of JFK.

The FAA said it will review capacity based on its process of awarding runway slots fairly and with an aim to increase competition.

Shares of UAL rose 0.90% in premarket trading to $36.91 vs. the 52-week trading range of $30.54 to $54.52.

UAL updated Q3 guidance early on Wednesday.