McFarlane Lake Mining intends to launch up to C$1M non-brokered private placement
Sep. 07, 2022 7:42 AM ETMcFarlane Lake Mining Limited (MLMLF)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Canadian gold exploration and development company McFarlane Lake Mining (OTCQB:MLMLF) intends to launch a non-brokered private placement of up to 10M units at C$0.10 per unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1M.
- Each unit will consist of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each warrant's exercise price is C$0.20 per share.
- The offering is expected to close on or about Sep. 12.
- The net proceeds will be used to further explore the company's West Hawk Lake and High Lake properties and for general working capital purposes.
- The finders' fees may be paid in cash, or units, or any combination of cash or units equal to 3.0% of the gross proceeds.
- The offering is subject to acceptance by the NEO Exchange and all regulatory approvals.
- Source: Press Release
