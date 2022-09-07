McFarlane Lake Mining intends to launch up to C$1M non-brokered private placement

Sep. 07, 2022

  • Canadian gold exploration and development company McFarlane Lake Mining (OTCQB:MLMLF) intends to launch a non-brokered private placement of up to 10M units at C$0.10 per unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1M.
  • Each unit will consist of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each warrant's exercise price is C$0.20 per share.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Sep. 12.
  • The net proceeds will be used to further explore the company's West Hawk Lake and High Lake properties and for general working capital purposes.
  • The finders' fees may be paid in cash, or units, or any combination of cash or units equal to 3.0% of the gross proceeds.
  • The offering is subject to acceptance by the NEO Exchange and all regulatory approvals.
