Sonic automotive opens a new retail hub in Roseville near Sacramento, California
Sep. 07, 2022 7:42 AM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) continues the expansion of the EchoPark Automotive brand with the opening of its newest Retail Hub in Roseville near Sacramento, California.
EchoPark Sacramento is the brand’s second location in California.
To date, EchoPark has 41 Retail Hubs and Delivery Centers across 21 states, and is continuing its expansion toward a nationwide distribution network that is expected to reach 90 percent of the U.S. population by 2025.
“We look forward to bringing the best quality pre-owned vehicles and our world class guest experience to residents of the Sacramento area by delivering the EchoPark brand promise of Every Car, Happy Owner,” said David Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive.
