Roche to acquire Good Therapeutics for $250M upfront to bolster immuno-oncology portfolio

  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) is acquiring Seattle-based privately held Good Therapeutics to strengthen its immuno-oncology portfolio.
  • Under the agreement, Roche will pay $250M upfront for Good's shares and additional payments based on the achievement of predetermined development, regulatory, and commercial milestones.
  • Roche will gain rights to Good's conditionally active, PD-1-regulated IL-2 program and an exclusive right to the platform technology to develop PD-1-regulated IL-2 receptor agonist therapeutics.
  • "We are excited to bring Good’s innovative PD-1-regulated IL-2 program into our existing oncology pipeline, which nicely complements our efforts on next-generation PD-1-targeted IL-2 therapeutics and our broader oncology strategy of providing cancer patients with innovative solutions and improving health outcomes," said James Sabry, global head of Pharma Partnering at Roche in a Sept. 7 press release.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in Q3 2022, subject to U.S. antitrust approval.
  • Following the close of the Roche acquisition, Good's team plans to apply the technology for the design of conditionally active therapeutics to other targets in immuno-oncology and beyond, in a new company Bonum Therapeutics, said the company.

