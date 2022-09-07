Seres completes regulatory submissions seeking FDA nod for lead asset

Sep. 07, 2022 7:46 AM ETMoleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)NSRGF, NSRGYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Clostridium difficle

Artur Plawgo/iStock via Getty Images

  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX), a biotech focused on microbiome therapeutics, added ~7% in the pre-market trading Wednesday after the company announced the completion of the rolling submission process seeking FDA approval for its lead asset SER-109.
  • With the Biologics License Application, MBRX expects U.S. approval of SER-109 as a treatment for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI).
  • An oral microbiome therapeutic, SER-109, is backed by FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation, which allows the company to win priority review for the BLA. If granted, MBRX expects the potential approval and market launch of SER-109 in 1H 2023.
  • The company has partnered with Nestlé Health Science, a unit of Swiss consumer products company Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF), to market SER-109 in the U.S. and Canada.

