Voyager Therapeutics hires new finance chief
Sep. 07, 2022 7:55 AM ETVoyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Peter Pfreundschuh has been appointed as CFO of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR), the gene therapy firm announced on Wednesday.
- Pfreundschuh has over 25 years of finance, business development, commercial and public company leadership experience in the life sciences and medical device industries. Prior to joining Voyager, he served as CFO of Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ).
- Voyager (VYGR) also appointed Todd Carter as Chief Scientific Officer and Trista Morrison as SVP, Corporate Affairs. Carter is an an accomplished neuroscientist with over 20 years of experience in the life science industry. He most recently served as Voyager's SVP, Research.
- Morrison has over 20 years of experience in healthcare public affairs, including strategic communications, investor relations and patient advocacy. Most recently, she served as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for rare disease company Saniona.
Comments