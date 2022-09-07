Helios Technologies agrees to acquire Daman Products

Sep. 07, 2022 7:56 AM ETHelios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Mergers and Acquisitions. Competition, new product, intellectual property and human capital concept. The meeting at the white office table

tumsasedgars

  • Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) to acquire the assets of Indiana-based Daman Products Company "Daman", a recognized leader in complex manifold design and manufacturing for precision hydraulic manifolds and related fluid conveyance products.
  • The move strategically enhances Helios’ Hydraulics segment technologies with leading standard manifolds and custom-designed precision hydraulic integrated packages.
  • The addition provides greater reach into existing markets while adding new diversified markets and enhances product offering and enables horizontal product line integration for more sophisticated system solutions.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Sun Hydraulics, a Helios company, and Daman have collaborated for years to create solutions that address customers’ fluid power challenges.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.