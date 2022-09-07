Helios Technologies agrees to acquire Daman Products
Sep. 07, 2022 7:56 AM ETHelios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) to acquire the assets of Indiana-based Daman Products Company "Daman", a recognized leader in complex manifold design and manufacturing for precision hydraulic manifolds and related fluid conveyance products.
- The move strategically enhances Helios’ Hydraulics segment technologies with leading standard manifolds and custom-designed precision hydraulic integrated packages.
- The addition provides greater reach into existing markets while adding new diversified markets and enhances product offering and enables horizontal product line integration for more sophisticated system solutions.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Sun Hydraulics, a Helios company, and Daman have collaborated for years to create solutions that address customers’ fluid power challenges.
