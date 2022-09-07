Unicycive stock soars 25% as kidney drug UNI-494 shows promise in preclinical study in rats
Sep. 07, 2022 8:01 AM ETUnicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) said treatment with UNI-494 showed a statistically significant reduction of a key biomarker of kidney injury in a preclinical study of an animal model of acute kidney injury (AKI).
- The company evaluated the effect of UNI-494 on ischemia-reperfusion induced acute kidney injury (IR-AKI) in rats.
- Unicycive said UNI-494 was given orally 1-hour before the induction of ischemia, and kidney function was monitored by measuring urinary creatinine, total urinary albumin, and β-2 microglobulin (β-2 MG).
- Treatment of the animals with the higher dose of UNI-494 resulted in a statistically significant reduction of β-2 MG levels in urine, the company said in a Sept. 7 press release.
- "We remain on track to file a regulatory submission by the end of 2022 that will allow us to initiate our Phase 1 study with UNI-494," said Unicycive CEO Shalabh Gupta.
- UNCY +25.35% to $0.89 premarket Sept. 7
