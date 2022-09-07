Unicycive stock soars 25% as kidney drug UNI-494 shows promise in preclinical study in rats

Sep. 07, 2022 8:01 AM ETUnicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Passes Samples in Petri Dish. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs

gorodenkoff

  • Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) said treatment with UNI-494 showed a statistically significant reduction of a key biomarker of kidney injury in a preclinical study of an animal model of acute kidney injury (AKI).
  • The company evaluated the effect of UNI-494 on ischemia-reperfusion induced acute kidney injury (IR-AKI) in rats.
  • Unicycive said UNI-494 was given orally 1-hour before the induction of ischemia, and kidney function was monitored by measuring urinary creatinine, total urinary albumin, and β-2 microglobulin (β-2 MG).
  • Treatment of the animals with the higher dose of UNI-494 resulted in a statistically significant reduction of β-2 MG levels in urine, the company said in a Sept. 7 press release.
  • "We remain on track to file a regulatory submission by the end of 2022 that will allow us to initiate our Phase 1 study with UNI-494," said Unicycive CEO Shalabh Gupta.
  • UNCY +25.35% to $0.89 premarket Sept. 7

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.