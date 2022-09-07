The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced that it formally launched a new union arm dedicated solely to uniting Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) employees.

"Our new division affords a nationwide network of resources to all Amazon workers, behind the wheel of any truck or hard at work in any facility, to strategize with the union, mobilize in their communities, and succeed together," stated Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien.

The Teamsters noted that Amazon (AMZN) employs one third of the warehouse workers in the U.S., but is responsible for half of all workplace injuries in the sector as its employees also sustain serious injury at 5X the national average. Injury rates at Amazon facilities are stated to be 80% higher than all other employers in the warehousing industry.

The Teamsters said the new Amazon Division is ready to create and support direct action by workers across the U.S.

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) fell 0.25% premarket to $125.80.

