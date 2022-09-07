Flora Growth gains on deal to acquire No Cap Hemp assets
Sep. 07, 2022 8:08 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares popped 5% pre-market on Wednesday after the medicinal cannabis firm announced that subsidiary Just Brands acquired substantially all of the assets of No Cap Hemp.
- No Cap Hemp is an emerging brand in the hemp flower market. Its assets were acquired without payment of any consideration at closing. Instead, Flora (FLGC) will pay to the sellers, 10% of the gross revenue received from the sale of No Cap products up to a maximum of $2M.
- The acquired assets are expected to add ~75 SKUs to Flora's product portfolio as well as the "No Cap" and "Moonblunt" trademarks.
- The acquisition will diversify Flora's (FLGC) brand portfolio and product offerings, expand its distribution foothold in the U.S. market and offer an immediate revenue stream.
- Luis Merchan, Chairman and CEO of Flora Growth, said, "This transaction will allow Flora to immediately benefit from a profitable, cash flow positive and growing business. We look forward to increasing our product offering through this transaction while broadening our sales team in the process."
