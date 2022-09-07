Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) tracked higher on Wednesday’s premarket trading session thanks to a new research deal with the U.S. Transportation Command.

On the other end of the spectrum, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is lower on a mixed earnings report. Also in the red are shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). CRGY suffered losses on news of a secondary offering. NWL slides as the company slashed its guidance expectations.

Gainer

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) has moved higher by 1.2% after the company publicized a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Transportation Command. The deal seeks to use RKLB's Neutron and Electron launch vehicles to transport cargo across the world.

Decliners

The Chinese EV maker NIO Inc. (NIO) slipped 5.2% on Wednesday’s early market trading session as the organization posted a miss on its second quarter earnings. NIO delivered Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.20, which came up short by $0.02. NIO did however beat on revenue as it posted Q2 revenue of $1.54B (+21.9% Y/Y), topping expectations by $120M.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) has fallen 6.6% during the premarket session. CRGY announced a secondary public offering of 5M class A common shares by Independence Energy Aggregator LP, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 750K shares.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has declined 4.3% as the firm cut its guidance to reflect a more challenging operating and consumer backdrop. NWL anticipates 2022 normalized EPS of $1.56-$1.70 compared to prior guidance of $1.79-$1.86. Wall Street’s forecasted estimate is $1.83.

Investors in search of Wall Street’s top daily gainers and decliners throughout the complete trading session should head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.