Societal stock soars 20% on signing 2 manufacturing contracts

Sep. 07, 2022 8:24 AM ETSocietal CDMO, Inc. (SCTL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business agreement

mediaphotos

  • Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) said it signed contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) service agreements with two new customers.
  • Under the first agreement, Societal will conduct analytic method activities to support the development of novel multiparticulate-filled immediate and extended release capsule formulations of an investigational compound being developed by the customer to treat neurodegenerative diseases, Societal said in a Sept. 7 press release.
  • Societal will also undertake manufacturing of clinical trial material, packaging and labeling, to support planned phase 1 studies.
  • Under the second contract, Societal will conduct analytic method validation, verification, and formulation development of a topical gel drug candidate being developed by the customer to treat hair loss.
  • Societal will undertake manufacturing of trial material, active and placebo, and packaging and labeling, to support planned phase 1/2a studies.
  • SCTL +20.00% to $1.50 premarket Sept. 7

