ATHX, VSTM and TUP are among pre market gainers
- IMARA (IMRA) +41%.
- BioVie (BIVI) +31% after Phase 2 data for Alzheimer’s candidate.
- bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) +30%.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) +21%.
- Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) +18% as FDA clarifies future regulatory path for UTI candidate.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) +14%.
- Coupa Software (COUP) +10% Q2 earnings calls release.
- Singularity Future Technology (SGLY) +9%.
- Avaya Holdings (AVYA) +8% plans job reductions to hit $250M cost-cut goal.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) +8%.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) +8%.
- Athersys (ATHX) +7%.
- Verastem (VSTM) +6%.
- Tupperware Brands (TUP) +6%.
- Jeffs' Brands (JFBR) +5%.
- Rigetti Computing (RGTI) +5%.
Comments